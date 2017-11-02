Man Recounts Alleged Sexual Relationship With Kevin Spacey

Claims Spacey Had Eyes For Him When He Was 12!

Ever since news broke about Harvey Weinstein being a sexual predator – and subsequently using AIDS charity donations to pay off his own debt – we’ve been constantly hearing about all of the ick in Hollywood. We’ve told you about Corey Feldman exposing Hollywood pedophiles and we were on of the first sources to share the first of many allegations against Tyler Grasham. The de-evolution of Hollywood continues. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you must have heard RENT actor, Anthony Rapp, accusing Kevin Spacey of being sexually inappropriate with him at age 14. The allegations against Spacey didn’t stopped there. Now, get a little closer, because there's more.

According to Vulture, a 48-year-old man is accusing his former acting teacher, KEVIN SPACEY, had eyes for him when the man was 12 years old. Not only that – but the man claims the two had a sexual relationship when Spacey was 24 and the "Anonymous Man" was 14 – the same age as Rapp. Does Spacey allegedly have a type? Freshmen in High School?! Not only does Anonymous touch on his encounters with Spacey, but also his older-male cousin who he was having an affair with in his early teen years. This is an extremely messy story. Alright, let’s dive into Vulture’s interview with the "Anonymous Man!"

Before we flame the "Anonymous Man" or anyone in the media, the staff over at Vulture did what they could to verify the following story is the truth.

The "Anonymous Man" is living on the East Coast, is openly gay, and has a partner- one that is 11 years his senior. He has always enjoyed the company of older men as he states in the article what he once thought about his mature self:

““Yeah, I’m 14, but I’m really smart. I’m really together. And it’s normal that 25-year-old men would want me to be their boyfriend because I’m a grown-up.”

He discusses seeing Spacey while in line for a Broadway show. Spacey requested they go on a walk together. The "Anonymous Man," at 14, separated from his parents to take the walk with his former teacher:

“[Spacey] was kind of in high seduction mode and gave me his phone number and asked me to call him. He said, “I want to see you, and I want you to come to my apartment.” He said he’d always been really drawn to me at the acting classes, but had stayed away because I was 12. So I’m like [laughs] … now that I was 14. That was probably a 15-minute walk, and then I went back to be with my parents.”

Anonymous goes on to describe their first private encounter together:

“I called him on the phone the next day, and he told me how he was in love with me and wanted to see me. I went and saw him at an apartment he was renting on the Upper West Side. He had a black Labrador named Snake. He might’ve been walking that dog in Central Park when we bumped into him that night. We started a sexual relationship that first visit, which mostly involved me fucking him. We talked a little bit, but it was more like, “You know why you’re here, I know why we’re here.” I don’t remember a lot of conversation. I remember a lot of physical activity.”

Yes, you’ve just read that correctly. Anonymous alleged that at 14 he was topping Spacey. He continues with the affair Spacey and his 14-year-old self were having:

“My memory is that we met up three or four more times with, again, proclamations that we loved each other. Also, [he was telling me] that there were producers who were really interested in me as an actor and that he wanted to get me auditions. He talked about some play and how he wanted to get me an audition for it. He hadn’t seen me act since I was 12. [And] No, it didn’t result in anything professional.”

Then Anonymous claims Spacey attempts to rape him during their latest encounter with one another. Please remember this is from the mind of a barely-there-teenager:

[Spacey] told me to come over, and I went to the apartment. And I thought we were going to kiss and tell each other we loved each other and I was going to go. But he wanted to have sex, and this time he wanted to fuck me, which had never happened to me before. I guess he must have come up behind me and yanked down my baggy jeans, and he goes to fuck me and I’m like, “No, I don’t want to.” And he pushes hard, and grabs me, and starts shoving up against my asshole, and it hurts like a motherfucker. I again tell him no, and he tries again. I am strong enough, thank God, both somewhere in my brain and in my body, to get him off of me. I’m sturdy, thankfully. I throw him off of me and I run crying down the stairs and out into the street and then suck it all up and go have dinner.”

He clarifies his statement:

“I always have said, “He tried to rape me.” I told him I didn’t want that, he went again to do it, I told him no, he went again and pushed harder and grabbed me and pushed harder. I don’t know how I would see that as anything besides an attempted rape, which I was able to thwart.”

Anonymous claims Spacey is indeed a pedophile:

“He is a pedophile. When you look at his [Instagram post], you realize also he’s profoundly narcissistic. He thinks this is about being caught that he’s gay. And then he is spinning it, right? “Oh, people like gays now. So I’ll throw them that. I’ll say I’m gay and I will betray my whole community and do something else that conflates pedophilia with male homosexuality.”

Wow. What on Earth is going on?! Honestly, I’m waiting for more Hollywood dominoes to fall. Although, I’m sure the guilty ones have been sweating and righting their wrongs as I type. This may be a total witch hunt and allegations, but I can’t help but question: Who is next?

