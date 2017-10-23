Man Shares Heartbreaking Account Of His Friend's Last Phone Call

Photo: Instagram

One man has shared a beautiful, yet heartbreaking tribute to his late friend.

On the Instagram account @theaidsmemorial, people share heartfelt tributes to friends and loved ones who have died from HIV/AIDS-related ilnesses.

And in a recent post, a man named Steve Sobota recalls the last phone call he had with his dear friend, John Tenenbaum.

Steve writes:

"#JohnTenenbaum born Oct 18, 1954, died Aug 1988 - 3 months shy of 34. Waiter, gym coach bon vivant. He had this booming voice. I would answer the phone and hear: "Kitty I have a scathingly brilliant idea" and I knew I would be packing and on a plane headed somwehwere. The first photo is John on the left and me on the right in Houston, Texas in 1981.

.

The second photo is John in Fire Island, Pines in 1984. I never would have believed that 4 years after I took this photo he would die.

.

We grew up in Minneapolis. He was a good man. We met as seniors in high school. First danced together at the original Suttons on 7th, upstairs on a Saturday night (we were let in the back door because we were underage).

.

We hit it off and saw the great adventure of life in each other and we both loved to dance. After college I took a job in Houston and John moved to Atlanta. The position I took required me to be in Atlanta monthly so I would fly in on Friday afternoons to spend the weekends. He just wanted to shop and dance and so we did. He went to New York for the opening of 'The Saint.' A month later he rearranged his life and moved to New York.

.

We danced in Minneapolis, San Francisco, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Dallas and Chicago. Thelma Houstons 'Don't Leave Me This Way' brings back great memories of dancing at 'Back Street' and 'Magic Garden' in Atlanta. Songs we danced to in San Francisco were 'Dirty Ol Man' and 'Love and Happiness' and 'I'll Always Love My Mama.' I would give anything to have had one last dance.

.

John's death was not directly a result of AIDS. Diagnosed 6 months before his death in 1988, the ultimate gym rat, he refused to watch himself wither away. He chose to take his own life his way on his terms. He did it when he was on the phone with me. He was in NYC. I was in Houston. He took pills. We spent about 4 hours talking and sharing all the joy of the adventures we shared. He said if I tried to hang up and get help he would leave and die alone. I didn't know where he was calling from so I kept my promise and stayed with him.

.

John would've been 63 today. He will be forever young. I miss you so much." - by Steve Sobota

In response to Steve's beautiful tribute to John, several people have shared touching comments.​

Remarked one person:

What a tremendous friend you were; and what a brave guy John was. True friendship that lives on.

Commented another:

You gave him exactly what he wanted at the end, that is so amazing. I know it doesn’t dull the loss but, hope that provides some solace.

Yet another person writes:

How heartbreaking yet utterly beautiful!!! Thank you for sharing this story and moment with us. You were with him all the way.

