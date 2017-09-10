Man Tries Scrotum Botox And Here's What He Has To Say About It...

Late last year, we told you about the new cosmetic procedure known as "scrotox," or scrotum injected botox.

The New York Post writes:

The number of men inquiring about scrotox — yes, that’s having Botox injected into your scrotum — has doubled in the past year, according to experts. The operation, which can cost up to $3,600, helps ease sweating, lessens the appearance of wrinkles and makes the scrotum appear larger by helping the muscles relax, the Metro reports.

And now, one man who tried out procedure is sharing the results with us.

Watch:

Grant Stoddard writes for Vice:

Five days later, the first change I notice is a textural one. The skin feels a little different. Not smoother really, but more papery. The smoothness came a few days later, when I looked down at my balls after getting out of bed and noticed that they looked like they do after a long session in a 104-degree hot tub. Over the next few days my nuts loosened further until they hung at about the same length as the tip of my penis. My scrotum was indeed smoother. It looked less like a brain, cinched tight enough to grate a carrot on, and more like a couple of smooth, round river rocks swaying in a silk handkerchief.

He adds:

" I have to say that I love my bolder, bigger-seeming, free-swinging, loosey-goosey balls."

