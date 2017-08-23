This Man Was Denied From Adopting A Cat Because He's Gay

Alex Andreou (Facebook) & Twitter Screenshot

Meet Alex Andreou. Alex is a writer and actor who wanted to adopt a cat.

As Alex states on a tweet that is currently going viral, he was on his way to adopt a cat that desperately needed a home… when a homophobe attacked.

So, I just travelled two hours to adopt a cat that desperately needed rehoming and was turned down for being gay. WTF IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE. pic.twitter.com/XDwYELdkn7 — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017

Apparently, to the “owner” of the cat, being gay is so sinful that it can get in the way of taking care of a defenseless creature.

And as sad as the cat owner is, so too was Alex’s ride home after being denied his potential pet.

So now I'm on the bus and I'm sobbing and people are staring at me because the truth is it hurts as much as when I was 8 years old. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017

But, luckily the good side of twitter was there to support him in his time of need.

I am so sorry to hear about this my dear chap. But thanks for sharing - it's an absolute eye-opener. Hope the sympathy here is some comfort — Jim Jamese (@kemptownbod) August 22, 2017

If you give me her address I'll be happy to send her a few letters. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) August 22, 2017

Why would a cat care if you're gay? — Marianne W Matthes (@Matthendorf) August 23, 2017

What did they think you were going to do to the cat? Dress it up in chaps & make it reenact a Frankie Goes to Hollywood video? — The Hairy Hobbit (@bilbobaggins2k) August 22, 2017

I know it's not the point- I'll happily pick up the cat for you if it'd make you feel any better? Work out a way to get her back as well :) — Joe Dobbs (@DrDobbsLUFC) August 22, 2017

Oh God please someone get the cat and then give it to Alex instead. Please. And then tell her. — Stephanie Cox (@cox_stephanie) August 22, 2017

And, even better, it turns out Alex knew a friend who lived near the disgusting woman denying him and the cat their happy life together. That friend offered to pretend to adopt the cat in Alex’s stead.

UPDATE: An Amazing friend who lives locally to that evil cow, is picking up the cats for me on Thursday. I am so happy. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 22, 2017

But, that's when things got a little weird, because it turns out that the friend was rejected by the woman too. That's when Alex started to suspect foul play (or rather, fouler play than just homophobic trolling).

I have another update and it's not good news. This just in, from the friend who was getting the kitties for me. pic.twitter.com/5fSW7oVqvU — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

I don't think the poor cats are getting out. If they even exist. But, somehow, that she is generally strange makes it feel less personal. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

That's when Alex decided to confront the woman behind it all.

THE PLOT THICKENS! I did a reverse image search. Curious to see if she responds. Quite clear there are no cats. Just a strange power-trip. pic.twitter.com/dxxuemtzxs — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

She just called me!!! Says I'm right, she's been advertising for months and has rejected a lot of people, but only out of love for the cats. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

She also said the reason she used a stock photo is that she doesn't have a camera and all cats look the same. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

I told her that I reported her ad so it's taken down, alerted the police in case it's part of a scam and to get a fucking life. And hung up. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

Sadly, Alex Andreou never got a cat from that woman, but he didn't let that stop him. See, Alex decided to turn his misfortune into someone else's lucky day. Because, not only did Alex end up adopting a cat somewhere else, but he ended up adopting two.

HELLO TWITTER. HERE IS YOUR HAPPY ENDING. I present brothers George Meowchael-Andreou (left) and Freddie Purrcury-Andreou (right). pic.twitter.com/UZfBgmD2SD — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 23, 2017

Bless the good side of the internet for showing us the humanity left in the world. And bless Alex for doing the best he could in a stupid situation.