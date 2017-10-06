Man Who Allegedly Tried To Infect Partners With HIV Sent Taunting Text Messages, Court Told

Last month, we told you about gay Edinburgh hairdresser Daryll Rowe, who was accused of deliberately infecting his lovers with HIV.

According to reports, the 26-year-old used Grindr to meet sex partners, whom he'd allegedly try to infect with HIV by tampering with condoms used during sex.

Now in court, it's been alleged that Rowe sent taunting text messages to his partners, after he had slept with them.

From The Guardian:

He later sent mocking text messages telling his partners he was HIV positive and that they could be at risk, Lewes crown court heard. One received a text saying: “Maybe you have the fever. I came inside you and I have HIV LOL. Oops!” Rowe, who is originally from Edinburgh, is charged with infecting four men with the virus and attempting to infect a further six between October 2015 and December 2016. He was living and working in the Brighton area at the time of the alleged offences. Rowe denies the charges. The prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC described his alleged crimes as “a cynical and deliberate campaign to infect other men with HIV”.

Rowe's doctors were concerned when he refused antiretroviral drugs, after his April 2015 HIV diagnosis, prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC told the court.

Antiretroviral drugs can help slow the development of the virus, and make those infected less contagious, it was explained.

Said Carberry: