Man Who Lost Gay Pride Nudity Lawsuit Dies Of Apparent Suicide

Will X. Walters, the man at the center of a federal trial after suing the San Diego Police Department, has died in an apparent suicide.

Walters sued the SDPD for discrimination due to his sexual orientation after his arrest for public nudity at the 2011 San Diego Gay Pride Parade. Walters was wearing a gladiator outfit and refused to cover up when asked by the police. He was arrested and taken to jail when he refused to sign a misdemeanor citation.

A federal jury rejected his claim on Dec. 13.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune:

Walters’ attorney, Chris Morris, said Walters was shocked by the Dec. 13 verdict and immediately left the downtown San Diego federal courthouse after it was announced. Morris said he hadn’t heard from Walters since and had tried to reach him in the days that followed. Friends also tried checking on him, the lawyer said. San Diego police were called to the apartment by a neighbor late Wednesday. His time of death was not known. The county Medical Examiner’s Office said the death remained under investigation. “Will Walters was a valiant warrior for his cause, and he will be missed by those who knew him and the community he fought for,” Morris said Thursday.

Walters had racked up roughly $1 million in legal fees according to his legal team.