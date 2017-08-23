Man Who Murdered His Gay Admirer After 'Jenny Jones Show' Taping, Freed From Prison







Some of you may remember the episode of The Jenny Jones Show on which Scott Amedure admitted to having feelings for his straight friend, Jonathan Schmitz.

Photo: Jonathan Schmit, Michigan Department of Corrections

Three days after the episode taped, back in 1995, Scmitz would go on to kill Amedure.

And now, 22 years later, Schmitz has been released from prison on parole.

More from AP:

Schmitz was 24 years old when 32-year-old acquaintance Scott Amedure revealed he was romantically interested in him during a taping of the Jenny Jones Show. Schmitz, who said he wasn’t gay, fatally shot Amedure in Lake Orion three days after the taping. Schmitz turned himself in to police, saying he killed Amedure because he was embarrassed on national television. He was sentenced 25 to 50 years for second-degree murder and was granted parole after a March hearing.



