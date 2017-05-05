Man Yelling Anti-Gay Slurs Points Gun At Seattle Pair

A man and woman walking the streets in Seattle were accosted by a man who yelled anti-gay slurs and pulled a gun on the pair.

Local NBC affiliate King 5 reports:

According to police, around 8 p.m., a 23-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman crossed Rainier Ave. at South Genesee St. in front of a black 2004 Volvo, which was stopped at the intersection. The light turned green as the victims were still crossing the street and the driver began yelling at them about their weight and sexual orientation. The victims shouted back and the suspect drove off.

A short time later, the victims encountered the car again at Rainier Avenue and S. Lucile St. Police say, a passenger in the car threw a bottle, hitting the male victim in the arm.

The victims caught up to the suspects at Rainier Ave. S. and S. Orcas St., where the car was stopped at a red light.

As they approached the car to take a photo of it, a man got out of the car and pointed a gun at them.

They snapped a photo of the suspect -- described as being in his late 20s, 6’0 with a heavy build, wearing a black hat and t-shirt and brown pants – before ducking behind a car to call 911.

The suspect drove away before police arrived.