Manila Luzon SLAMS Haters of the Gay Porn 'Justice League' Parody!

Social media was all abuzz this past week when news spread that Men.com had produced a gay porn parody of the film Justice League. The parody stars porn stars such as Francois Sagat (pictured above), Colby Keller, Sean Cody's Brandon, Johnny Rapid, and one very known star outside of the adult industry... Manila Luzon!

Most of the feedback from the original Instinct article was fairly positive, as a lot of our users were looking forward to seeing it (for a variety of reasons), however there were some naysayers who spoke about the history of the characters and why the studio didn't stay true to them, which Manila quickly responded to.

Twitter user _rickmedia had this to say to Manila:

So, Manila, sista... Cyborg is MAJOR in this movie, and in the history of JL - and I'm not even touching the main point here, which is representativeness to black people.

Never crossed your mind why a white Green Lantern is in his place in this parody?

Just saying, gurl... — _rickpedia™ (@_rickpedia) November 21, 2017

Manila, in her own way, responded with the following:

I didn't cast it. It's not that serious, it's a porn. Watch it B4 u judge (& touch urself) — Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) November 24, 2017

Another user, Omar Hernandez, defended Manila, simply saying:

Haters going to hate my dear — Omar Hernandez (@johernandezlife) November 24, 2017

It looks like none of this really phased Manila, as she looked to have a blast yesterday for the holiday with her boyfriend Mic in Hawaii!

What are your thoughts on the Justice League haters?