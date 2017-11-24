Manila Luzon SLAMS Haters of the Gay Porn 'Justice League' Parody!
Social media was all abuzz this past week when news spread that Men.com had produced a gay porn parody of the film Justice League. The parody stars porn stars such as Francois Sagat (pictured above), Colby Keller, Sean Cody's Brandon, Johnny Rapid, and one very known star outside of the adult industry... Manila Luzon!
Most of the feedback from the original Instinct article was fairly positive, as a lot of our users were looking forward to seeing it (for a variety of reasons), however there were some naysayers who spoke about the history of the characters and why the studio didn't stay true to them, which Manila quickly responded to.
Twitter user _rickmedia had this to say to Manila:
Manila, in her own way, responded with the following:
Another user, Omar Hernandez, defended Manila, simply saying:
It looks like none of this really phased Manila, as she looked to have a blast yesterday for the holiday with her boyfriend Mic in Hawaii!
