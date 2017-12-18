Manila Luzon's 'Holding Out For A Hero" Lip Sync Features Several Hot Gay Porn Stars!

Manila Luzon is known for her lip syncing abilities for sure (anyone remember her rendition of Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park" during Season 3 of RPDR?), so it comes as no surprise that her little stint as Wonder Woman in the Men.com gay porn parody of The Justice League movie comes complete with another mouth-moving performance.

This time around, she's sashaying in her full Wonder Woman garb to Bonnie Tyler's classic "Holding Out For a Hero," and she's got some pretty hot costars to go along with.

This includes her Justice League parody cast: Francois Sagat, Colby Keller, Johnny Rapid, Brandon Cody and Ryan Bones. Yum.

See below. Not bad Manila, not bad at all.