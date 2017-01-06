Marc Jacobs Takes Detox On An All Stars Shopping Spree
Instinct Staff | January 6, 2017
How fun is this?
We might not be able to afford a shopping spree at Marc Jacobs, but that won't stop us from living vicariously through one of our favorite queens!
Detox and her sister Heather (aka D-Rama) slayed the runway for the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2 family makeover challenge.
And as a reward, the sister-friends were rewarded with a Marc Jacobs shopping spree.
Watch and see what fabulous couture the ladies snatch up:
