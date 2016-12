Mariah Carey posted on Twitter on Monday in honor of her friend George Michael. She writes:

George Michael You were such an inspiration. I'm honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jJKSz22fHH — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 26, 2016

Mariah covered George's "One More Try" in 2014.