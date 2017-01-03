Mariah Carey Opens Up On New Year's Eve Performance Disaster

Mariah Carey opened up to Entertainment Weekly on the New Year's Eve live performance snafu on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. See what she had to say after all of the controversy!

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Now that you’ve had a few days distance on the New Year’s Eve show, what are your feelings about it?

MARIAH CAREY: All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business. I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.

Do you think this will make you wary of signing onto a future live TV event?

It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.

What’s the reaction been like on your end?

My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.