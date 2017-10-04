This Marine Veteran Stole A Truck To Save 30 Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Taylor Winston is a hero, many times over.

On top of being a veteran of the United State Armed Forces, he also heroically saved dozens of wounded victims in the devastating mass shooting in Las Vegas.

To rescue those people, the former Marine found a nearby truck, miraculously left with the keys inside.

With the vehicle, Winston delivered 30 wounded victims to a nearby hospital.

And now, a few days later, the truck's owner reached out to the vet with a text.

The exchange can be seen below:

H/T: Queerty