Mario Lopez Reports Assault In Vegas Spa To Police

According to TMZ, Mario Lopez was assaulted at a Vegas spa, over the weekend.

The report states that a fellow spa goer smashed Lopez's phone, and became so aggressive, authorities had to be called.

The incident took place as the Extra host was working out at the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara.

TMZ reports:

We're told Mario said "excuse me" to the man, who replied "you got a problem?" The dude was about to step to Mario and make physical contact before an employee got between them. Mario had left his phone on one of the locker room benches before all of this, and said he just wanted to get his phone and leave. That's when we're told the guy suddenly grabbed Mario's phone and threw it against a wall ... smashing it to pieces.

When police arrived, no arrests were made, as Lopez refused to press charges.

Nevertheless, the story still has a happy ending, as the hotel replaced the destroyed cellphone, and the man responsible for the incident has been banned from returning to the facility.