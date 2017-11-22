Mark Ruffalo Shares Photos Of His 20-Something Self, Fans Go Wild!

We've been crushing on Mark Ruffalo for many years now.

He recently appeared in Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok, and next year he'll feature in the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War.

And although the handsome 50-year-old actor continues to get better with age, he recently gave us a peek at his 20-something self and well...just have a look for yourself!

 

 

#tbt

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

 

 

 

He wrote:

"I wish I could have lunch with this 22 year old. Would have laid a little experience, wisdom and hope on him. #throwbackthursday Eating a mango in #puertoescondido 1989 22 years to heaven. Surfing big waves and living on $3/day. Loving life."

He also shared a few more #tbt shots in recent days:

 

 

#tbt

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

 

 

 

#tbt

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

 

The fan reaction to the photos was overwhelmingly positive.

Said one person:

"Good looking kid...but you are gorgeous now!"

Remarked another:

"Omg, not changed a bit."

Yet another commented:

"WHAT THE WHAT??? Now I wish time travel were real."

