Owning up to your mistakes is the best thing to do. Mark Salling from GLEE fame is doing so, but it comes with a hefty thwack at his future freedom.

Puck from GLEE pled guilty to possession of child pornography and has agreed to serve 4 to 7 years behind bars. He will be forever known as a sex offender and must place his name on the sex offender registry.

With his name forever linked to child pornography possession, Salling will also need to watch his behavior in the future and with whom he hangs around. He will not be able to communicate with anyone under the age of 18 unless in the presence of a guardian and after his sentence is served, he will need to remain more than 100 feet away from where children normally play (schoolyards, public swimming pools, playgrounds, etc.). He will also be under supervision for 20 years.

h/t: people.com