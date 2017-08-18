Marlon Wayans Gets Naked In New Netflix Movie

For years, Marlon Wayans has been making LOL with his comedic performances in films like Scary Movie and White Chicks.

But now, the 45-year-old actor is showing another side of himself, in the new Netflix original film, Naked.

Sure, there's still plenty to laugh about in this fresh take on Groundhog Day, in which Marlon is unable to stop reliving the embarrassing timeloop leading up to his wedding day.

But it's that body-ody-ody that we're a bit distracted by, at the moment...

Watch:

Head to Fleshbot (NSFW) for more...