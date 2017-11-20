Married Former GOP Senator To Plead Guilty To Child Sex Trafficking

Former Republican Oklahoma state senator will reportedly plead guilty to child sex trafficking, according to his attorney.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Shortey, Donald Trump's Oklahoma campaign chair, was being investigated after being caught in a hotel room with an underage male, whom he allegedly met for "‘sexual stuff."

Shortly thereafter, Shortey resigned from office, and was charged with four felonies, including two counts of transportation of child pornography, production of child pornography and child sex trafficking, according to court documents.

Shortey's attorney Ed Blau told NBC affiliate KFOR that his client will plead guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for his other counts, three child pornography charges, to be dropped.

