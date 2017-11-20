Married Former GOP Senator To Plead Guilty To Child Sex Trafficking
Former Republican Oklahoma state senator will reportedly plead guilty to child sex trafficking, according to his attorney.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Shortey, Donald Trump's Oklahoma campaign chair, was being investigated after being caught in a hotel room with an underage male, whom he allegedly met for "‘sexual stuff."
Shortly thereafter, Shortey resigned from office, and was charged with four felonies, including two counts of transportation of child pornography, production of child pornography and child sex trafficking, according to court documents.
Shortey's attorney Ed Blau told NBC affiliate KFOR that his client will plead guilty to one count of child sex trafficking in exchange for his other counts, three child pornography charges, to be dropped.
News OK reports:
By making a deal, Shortey, 35, hopes to avoid being locked up for most of the rest of his life. Still, he will be required to serve at least a 10-year prison term, the mandatory minimum time for child sex trafficking.
The maximum time for the offense is life in prison. U.S. District Judge Timothy DeGiusti will decide the punishment at a sentencing next year.
"It is in my best interest and in the best interest of my family," Shortey wrote on plea paperwork signed Monday. He remains married to his high school sweetheart, his defense attorney said. They have four daughters.
