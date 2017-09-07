Married Former GOP Senator/Trump Campaign Chair Federally Charged For Child Porn, Sex Trafficking

Earlier this year, Donald Trump's Oklahoma campaign chair, Oklahoma state Senator Ralph Shortey, was brought under investigation after being caught in a hotel room with an underage male.

Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Shortey, who is married with three children, was discovered in a Super 8 motel room with a 17-year-old young man on March 9, and had offered to pay the young man for “sexual stuff.”

An emerged affidavit revealed that the Senator texted the young man:

“I’m gonna f**k you like a good little boy if you keep calling me daddy.”

Shortey, who resigned in March, has now officially been hit with federal charges for child porn and sex trafficking.

KOCO has more:

The two transportation of child pornography charges stem from allegations that he used a smartphone to send a video involving a “prepubescent girl” and videos involving young boys from an America Online email address in October 2013, the documents said. The production of child pornography charge is connected with an allegation that he persuaded a minor to send at least one inappropriate picture. Shortey is accused of starting a conversation with the minor on a social media application in February 2016 and the production of child porn happened between then and March 2017, the court documents said. The fourth charge accused Shortey of soliciting a minor to engage in a commercial sex act in March, according to the documents. The charge relates to three charges stemming from an alleged incident with a 17-year-old boy at a Moore motel. Shortey was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the federal courthouse in Oklahoma City. After the arraignment ended, he was placed into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and will be released on a $5,000 bond.

