Married Gay Woman Elected in Oklahoma District That Voted For Trump

Instinct Staff | November 15, 2017

An openly gay married mother of three was just elected to Oklahoma state senate in a district that strongly supported Donald Trump in last year's presidential election.

Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman, who now represents Oklahoma's Senate District 37, flipped a red seat blue while defeating her opponent, Republican candidate Brian O’Hara, with 31 votes.

Ikley-Freeman will take the seat formerly occupied by State Sen. Dan Newberry, a Republican, who chose to resign to focus on his banking career, according to the Associated Press.

Shareblue Media reports that Ikley-Freeman is the third openly LGBT person to serve in the Oklahoma State Legislature, after state Sen. Al McAffrey and state Rep. Kay Floyd.

The newly-elected official is an experienced therapist, and works for a non-profit, community mental-health agency in Tulsa.

Although Republicans will retain supermajorities in the Oklahoma House and Senate, with Ikley-Freeman, Democrats were able to flip a total of four seats in the historically right-leaning state.

 

Comments

JTT
+1
0
-1
[-]

That's twice that Oklahoma district has chosen the right candidate.

Add new comment

This Months Top Posts

Kevin Spacey Comes Out After Sexual Allegations!
Newlywed Milo Yiannopoulos Tells Australians To Vote 'No'