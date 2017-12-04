Martin Cummins on 'Riverdale' Gives us Ripped Daddy Realness!

So there is this big show now called Riverdale, which I've heard of but don't watch as I don't necessarily fit the CW's age demographic. Based on this past episode, I may need to tune in as Martin Cummin's sheriff character just got shirtless and is giving "daddy" vibes in the best way possible.

He stars as Sheriff Keller on the show, who on the most recent episode was interrupted during his workout regiment by Veronica (Camila Mendes), who had a hard time focusing when she started talking with the chiseled hunk.

See the scene below. We understand you, Veronica.