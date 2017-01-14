Martin Shkreli Hit In The Face With Poop. Yeah, That Really Happened.

#MartinShkreli getting what looked like dog poop thrown at his face after someone yelled "You piece of s**t" Vid by @Captain_Hooks @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/zYCiVhzNdb — Frances Wang (@ABC10Frances) January 14, 2017

Sometimes we need to share some shitty stories here on Instinct Magazine, but then again when the subject matter is crappy, that's what you get. Take in point Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli. If you don't know who these two are, we would have asked if you were living under a rock for the past year. But then again, I think that is where society found these two to begin with. Milo, self diagnosed media troll, and Martin, responsible for magnifying the cost of HIV medication to the nth degree, have joined together to tour across the US.

The two were set to speak at the University of California Davis on Friday night, but protestors prevented it from happening. Yiannopoulos didn’t show up, but Shkreli did, and during the protests, one of the protestors hit Shkreli in the face with poop while yelling, “You piece of shit!” Oh, literal puns. - UnicornBooty.com

We want to thank @Captain_Hooks and @ABC10 for Tweeting out the video.

Should we bring pleasure in shitty things happening to shitty people?

Is it what he deserves?

Does anyone deserve that?

h/t: UnicornBooty.com