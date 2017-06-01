Martina Navratilova: Margaret Court Is 'A Racist & A Homophobe'

18-time Grand Slam tennis champion Martina Navratilova calls 24-time Grand Slam champion Margaret Court a "racist and a homophobe" in an open letter published in The Sydney Morning Herald. Navratilova is calling for a name change of the Margaret Court Arena, one of the main show courts of the Australian Open, following Court's recent anti-gay comments.

Navratilova writes, in excerpt:

Sporting venues named for athletes, or any place, really, named for whoever, are so named for one reason. That reason is their whole body of work. In other words, it is not just for what this person did on the field, on the court, in politics, arts or science, for instance, but also for who they are as human beings. ...

It is now clear exactly who Court is: an amazing tennis player, and a racist and a homophobe. Her vitriol is not just an opinion. She is actively trying to keep LGBT people from getting equal rights (note to Court: we are human beings, too). She is demonising trans kids and trans adults everywhere.