Marvel Leading Ladies Have Pitched An All-Female Superhero Movie

As a kid I always looked up to female heroes. I was always the Pink Ranger, when we played Power Rangers. I was always Princess Leia anytime anything Star Wars came up. I was Peach in Mario Kart and Mario Party, without fail. It didn't matter what it was, I wanted to be the bad ass female.

Thankfully, I wasn't alone. Other gay boys out there resonated with this feeling as well.

And now, what could be better than an all female super hero movie???? (*cue inner squeals*)

Well, it could be a reality. The idea has at least been pitched as we have found out from CinemaBlend.

It seems that some of our favorite Marvel ladies want it to happen and pitched it.

Tessa Thompson of Thor: Ragnarok, said that herself, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan were discussing the idea. They wanted to continue to work together and were exploring ways to do that. It lead them to pitch the idea to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

With not much planned after the fourth Avengers movie, this would be a great addition. It would keep the actresses around and give Marvel a few possible movies. Also, knowing that female led movies do well at the box office, it would be a sure fire thing for Marvel, in my opinion.

While none of this is confirmed, as the idea has only been pitched, we sure can hope and dream.

Who else would you want in an all female super hero movie?