Masseur Admits To Killing Gay Club Owner Savyon Zabar During Sex Act

A masseur has confessed to accidentally killing NYC gay nightclub owner Savyon Zabar during a consensual sex act.

We previously reported on Zabar's death; he'd been found strangled.

The New York Post reports:

Daquan King, 23, said he was rubbing down Savyon Zabar, 54, on Jan. 3 when the duo started to engage in “weird’’ but consensual sex, the sources said.

Zabar was discovered face-up and unconscious by two roommates in their West 81st Street apartment the next morning.

The masseur had been the prime suspect.

During King’s confession, “he was sobbing the whole time,’’ one source said.

“He said it started out with him massaging the victim. The massage led to them fooling around. They were doing weird sex stuff. And that led to them choking each other.”

The sexual escapade allegedly “ended with the perp choking the victim a little too hard and he heard the victim gurgling. He was so freaked out, he left.’’