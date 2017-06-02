Matt Bomer Takes On Hollywood's Golden Age In Amazon's 'The Last Tycoon': Trailer

Check out the trailer for Amazon's new series The Last Tycoon starring Matt Bomer!

Here's the official synopsis:

From F. Scott Fitzgerald’s last work, The Last Tycoon follows Monroe Stahr, Hollywood’s Golden Boy as he battles father figure and boss Pat Brady for the soul of their studio. When a young Irish waitress catches his eye. he realizes her spark just might be the fuel he needs to create a truly great and important film in his quest for power. In a world darkened by the Depression and the growing influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence and towering ambition of 1930s Hollywood.