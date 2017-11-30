Matt Lauer Allegedly Showed His Penis to a Fellow Colleague

The news world went into complete shock yesterday when Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show after twenty years of being with the program and NBC. At the time, there was a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate behavior from him, which caused his termination, but since then, an explosive report has surfaced from Variety about the multitude of other things that he had done during his tenure there that led to his ousting earlier this week.

The report details that he has been accused by multiple women who claim he sexually harassed them in many different ways, including giving a colleague a sex toy as a present and showed his penis to a different employee, which he allegedly reprimanded the latter employee for not engaging with him after he dropped trou.

Variety did a two month investigation, where they interviewed dozens of staffers, both current and former. They also found that he would quiz female producers on who they'd slept with, play "fuck, marry or kill" while identifying some of the female co-hosts, and so much more.

Matt Lauer has issued a statement about these claims, saying "There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement provided to CNN. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC."

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly," Lauer said.

"Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort," Lauer said. "It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."