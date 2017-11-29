Matt Lauer is Officially FIRED from NBC!

Two major male journalists over the past week have been fired from their respective jobs due to sexual harassment and assault allegations against them. Last week it was Charlie Rose, who was fired from CBS & PBS for multiple sexual assault allegations, and this time around, it's Today show mainstay Matt Lauer, who was fired for something similar.

“On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer,” Andrew Lack, the NBC News president, said in the memo.

Andrew said the allegations against Matt “represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment.”

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Savannah Guthrie, Matt's Today show cohost, tearfully revealed the news on air next to Hoda Kotb, simply saying "“All we can say is we are heartbroken; I’m heartbroken.”

Story developing...