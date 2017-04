Photo: Instagram

It's no secret we're big fans of NYC go-go boy/designer/hunk Matthew Camp!

Can you blame us?

Check out some of the sexy hunk's latest Instagram snaps:

#matthewcamp #fuckyeahmatthewcamp #comeatmebro @stevediamond #notaselfie #manbearpig #cumfy #goodmorning #sendinglove A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

H/T: Matthew Camp