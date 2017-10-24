Matthew Camp Strips Off To Promote Sexual Health In New Ad

Any time Matthew Camp wants to take off his clothes, we're here for it!

Take for example this new ad, in which he strips off to help promote sexual health.

Writes OraQuick:

Owning your sexuality and sexual health is about being confident. It's about the power that comes from knowing your HIV status so you can make whatever decisions you believe are the best for you and your partner. And we all own it in different ways because no person and no relationship is the same. Watch the stories behind these amazing individuals: in this video, Matthew Camp talks about how he chooses to "own it" on his own terms, with OraQuick®.

And if you need more Matthew Camp deliciousness, check out these recent Instagram snaps:

