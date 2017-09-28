Last week, Matthew Rush (legal name Greg Grove) was arrested on felony drug charges in Wilton Manors, Florida, for possession of methamphetamine.

Four days following his arrest, Rush was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

He took to social media to say:

“I’m in good health and going to lay low.”

Now, according to a police report obtained by Str8UpGayNews (NSFW), it's come to light that when Rush was arrested on meth charges, he was “involved in a disturbance” at the home of the same ex-boyfriend he was charged with assaulting, earlier this year.

His former partner has reportedly filed to have Rush permanently evicted from the home.

Click HERE for the report, and for more information. (NSFW)