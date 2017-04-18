Matthew Wilkas & Gus Kenworthy Support LGBT Elders w/ SAGE Table

Instinct Staff | April 18, 2017

Cuties Matthew Wilkas and Gus Kenworthy just introduced us to a great cause in support of our LGBTQ elders! (And they managed to be funny and adorable while doing so!) 

Introducing SAGE Table!

From SAGETable.org:

On May 18, SAGE and AARP are launching a movement to build intergenerational connections in the LGBT community. On that day, we are inviting LGBT people and our allies to break bread in homes, workplaces and community organizations. Together, we will explore what caring for one another will look like when age no longer divides us.

Find out more here about how to begin breaking bread with your local LGBT family (and thousands more nationally) on May 18, 2017.

 