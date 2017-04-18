Matthew Wilkas & Gus Kenworthy Support LGBT Elders w/ SAGE Table

On May 18, SAGE (services and advocacy for GLBT elders) and AARP are launching a movement to build intergenerational connections in the LGBT community. On that day, they are inviting LGBT people and our allies to break bread in homes, workplaces and community organizations. Together, we will explore what caring for one another will look like when age no longer divides us. Find out more at sagetable.org about how to begin breaking bread with your local LGBT family (and thousands more nationally) on May 18, 2017. @sageusa

