Matthew Wilkas & Gus Kenworthy Support LGBT Elders w/ SAGE Table
Instinct Staff | April 18, 2017
Cuties Matthew Wilkas and Gus Kenworthy just introduced us to a great cause in support of our LGBTQ elders! (And they managed to be funny and adorable while doing so!)
Introducing SAGE Table!
On May 18, SAGE (services and advocacy for GLBT elders) and AARP are launching a movement to build intergenerational connections in the LGBT community. On that day, they are inviting LGBT people and our allies to break bread in homes, workplaces and community organizations. Together, we will explore what caring for one another will look like when age no longer divides us. Find out more at sagetable.org about how to begin breaking bread with your local LGBT family (and thousands more nationally) on May 18, 2017. @sageusa
From SAGETable.org:
Find out more here about how to begin breaking bread with your local LGBT family (and thousands more nationally) on May 18, 2017.
