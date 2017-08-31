Max Emerson And Andres Camilo Pose In Underwear For Ultra Steamy Photoshoot

Instinct Staff | August 31, 2017

Max Emerson and his soldier boyfriend Andres Camilo pose in underwear for a very steamy photoshoot, captured by Daniel Jaems.

Previously, Max and Andres have shared some sexy photos on Instagram.

That said, Andres appears rather excited to be posing in his skivvies for a professional photographer.

He writes:

"Does this mean I'm an #UnderpantsSupermodel?"

 

Click HERE for more steamy, revealing shots. (NSFW-ish!) 

H/T: Attitude