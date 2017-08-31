Max Emerson And Andres Camilo Pose In Underwear For Ultra Steamy Photoshoot

Max Emerson and his soldier boyfriend Andres Camilo pose in underwear for a very steamy photoshoot, captured by Daniel Jaems.

Previously, Max and Andres have shared some sexy photos on Instagram.

That said, Andres appears rather excited to be posing in his skivvies for a professional photographer.

He writes:

"Does this mean I'm an #UnderpantsSupermodel?"

Does this mean I'm an #UnderpantsSupermodel? by @danieljaems for @attitudemag A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

@andrescamilo___ kicking off his underpants supermodeling career with @attitudemag and @danieljaems A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

#ObsessionSeries No21 with Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo @maxisms @andrescamilo___ @dhedral Attitude Magazine Online will have the exclusive with all the images on this one, so keep checking ATTITUDE.CO.UK later today. @attitudemag #underwear#maxemerson #andrescamilo A post shared by Daniel Jaems (@danieljaems) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

Click HERE for more steamy, revealing shots. (NSFW-ish!)

