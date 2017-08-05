Max Emerson Can't Hide His VPL In White Briefs

Instinct Staff | August 5, 2017

Max Emerson's bulge had nowhere to hide, when the handsome underwear model recently went for a bike ride around Sag Harbor Village. 

And his Instagram followers definitely noticed!

Commented one follower: 

"Do you have a purpose here, guys, because I can only focus in those beautiful bulges of yours!"

Said another:

"Oh to be reincarnated as a pair of bicycle seats."

Max, of course, was acompanied by his gorgeous solider boyfriend, Andres Camilo

Looking good, boys!

