Max Emerson Can't Hide His VPL In White Briefs
Instinct Staff | August 5, 2017
Max Emerson's bulge had nowhere to hide, when the handsome underwear model recently went for a bike ride around Sag Harbor Village.
And his Instagram followers definitely noticed!
Commented one follower:
"Do you have a purpose here, guys, because I can only focus in those beautiful bulges of yours!"
Said another:
"Oh to be reincarnated as a pair of bicycle seats."
Max, of course, was acompanied by his gorgeous solider boyfriend, Andres Camilo.
Looking good, boys!
