Max Emerson Goes For A Dip, Forgets His Swimsuit
Instinct Staff | October 16, 2017
Max Emerson went for a dip, and apparently forgot to wear his swim trunks.
But don't worry, photographer Marianne Dalton did a spectacular job of preserving the moment for us all to drool over.
We'll take this as proof that Max could easily win a wet t-shirt contest!
Lordy, even doing his skincare ritual, the man looks fine as hell!
ICYMI, Max and his boyfriend Andres Camilo recently posed for a steamy underwear shoot.
