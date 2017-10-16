Max Emerson Goes For A Dip, Forgets His Swimsuit

Max Emerson went for a dip, and apparently forgot to wear his swim trunks.

But don't worry, photographer Marianne Dalton did a spectacular job of preserving the moment for us all to drool over.

We'll take this as proof that Max could easily win a wet t-shirt contest!

@mdaltonart A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

Lordy, even doing his skincare ritual, the man looks fine as hell!

My friend at @wholeapothecary sent over a drag recovery kit. Many thanks. # A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

ICYMI, Max and his boyfriend Andres Camilo recently posed for a steamy underwear shoot.