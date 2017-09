Underwear model Max Emerson is evidently taking massage classes, and his handsome army boyfriend, Andres Camilo, is his "guinea pig."

Massage classes from @mattybthelmt and my guinea pig Andrés. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Max recently celebrated his 29th birthday, by going for a skinny dip with Andres.

And late last month, the couple posed for a steamy underwear shoot, captured by photographer Daniel Jaems.

As you can see, the boys are always having a cheeky, good time!