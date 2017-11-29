Max Emerson Takes A Shower, Enjoys A Private Sauna With His Boyfriend

Instinct Staff | November 29, 2017

There's nothing quite like a cheeky photo from Max Emerson to brighten our day!

Recently, the 29-year-old underwear model traveled to Switzerland for a vacation with his handsome army boyfriend, Andres Camilo

While both Andres and Max have both been sharing photos from the trip, Max took special care to note that one particular photo would help him to get his room comped.

Check it out:

 

@25hourshotels said they’d comp my stay if I feature the room on insta. So there you go. Thanks guys!

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

That's quite the beautiful...er...bathroom!

Earlier on their trip, the couple stayed at a hotel in Lucerne, where they managed to snag a room with a private sauna!

Check out some more of Max and Andres' recent Instagram snaps:

 

Working remotely today. @swisstravelsystem @flyswiss

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

 

The face he made when he saw the hotel we booked. @schweizerhof_luzern

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

 

I’m thankful for this beautiful Turkey and our adventures together. (de @flyswiss de @swisstravelsystem )

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___) on

 

YODEL AY HEE HOOOOOO! @flyswiss @myswitzerland

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___) on

And it looks like the couple touched down at home in LA, just earlier today:

 

Let’s beat off this #jetlag together.

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___) on

Welcome home, gents!

