Max Emerson Takes A Shower, Enjoys A Private Sauna With His Boyfriend
Instinct Staff | November 29, 2017
There's nothing quite like a cheeky photo from Max Emerson to brighten our day!
Recently, the 29-year-old underwear model traveled to Switzerland for a vacation with his handsome army boyfriend, Andres Camilo.
While both Andres and Max have both been sharing photos from the trip, Max took special care to note that one particular photo would help him to get his room comped.
Check it out:
That's quite the beautiful...er...bathroom!
Earlier on their trip, the couple stayed at a hotel in Lucerne, where they managed to snag a room with a private sauna!
Check out some more of Max and Andres' recent Instagram snaps:
And it looks like the couple touched down at home in LA, just earlier today:
Welcome home, gents!
