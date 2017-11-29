Max Emerson Takes A Shower, Enjoys A Private Sauna With His Boyfriend

There's nothing quite like a cheeky photo from Max Emerson to brighten our day!

Recently, the 29-year-old underwear model traveled to Switzerland for a vacation with his handsome army boyfriend, Andres Camilo.

While both Andres and Max have both been sharing photos from the trip, Max took special care to note that one particular photo would help him to get his room comped.

Check it out:

@25hourshotels said they’d comp my stay if I feature the room on insta. So there you go. Thanks guys! A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 28, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

That's quite the beautiful...er...bathroom!

Earlier on their trip, the couple stayed at a hotel in Lucerne, where they managed to snag a room with a private sauna!

This post is a day late but we need to talk about the fact that our hotel room had its own private #sauna. It might have been for just one person, but when there’s a will there’s a way. @schweizerhof_luzern @flyswiss @myswitzerland A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Check out some more of Max and Andres' recent Instagram snaps:

Working remotely today. @swisstravelsystem @flyswiss A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:20am PST

The face he made when he saw the hotel we booked. @schweizerhof_luzern A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 22, 2017 at 6:34am PST

I’m thankful for this beautiful Turkey and our adventures together. (de @flyswiss de @swisstravelsystem ) A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:37am PST

YODEL AY HEE HOOOOOO! @flyswiss @myswitzerland A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___) on Nov 24, 2017 at 9:41am PST

And it looks like the couple touched down at home in LA, just earlier today:

Let’s beat off this #jetlag together. A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:50am PST

Welcome home, gents!