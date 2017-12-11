Max Emerson's Boxer Briefs Are a Welcomed Package This Holiday Season

Max Emerson has become one of our favorites here at Instinct Magazine, so much that we named him as one of the hottest gay celebrities of 2017 recently, and for good reason.

His latest Instagram post is proving this, as well as his form fitting boxer-briefs that look to be holding on for dear life as they expand ever so nicely.

Much needed @rumble_boxing A post shared by Devin Goda (@dgoda85) on Dec 3, 2017 at 11:06am PST

He evidently spent 48 hours doing some underwear modeling with Wilhemina Model and former NFL player Devin Goda. Sounds grueling right?

48 hour underpants supermodeling marathon with @dgoda85. I’m getting too old for this shit. #iWokeUpLikeThis A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:28am PST

Unless you are blind or seriously having a hard time with your vision, his bulge is clearly on display and whether he wants to admit it or not, it's there for all of us to enjoy. It's definitely one we would like to unwrap, given the opportunity.

Happy Holidays, Max.