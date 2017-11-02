Max Emerson's Nude Selfie Is Almost Too Steamy For Instagram

Max Emerson, you're gonna make us pass out!

Handsome underwear modeling hunk Max Emerson is steaming up our screens with his latest selfie. 

He writes:

"Can we talk about how cool the anti-fog mirror is in this #fancy hotel room?"

 

 

Can we talk about how cool the anti-fog mirror is in this #fancy hotel room?

Back in August, Max and his soldier boyfriend Andres Camilo posed for a very sexy underwear shoot.

 

 

Came home to kiss @andrescamilo___ who I love very very much.

@andrescamilo___ kicking off his underpants supermodeling career with @attitudemag and @danieljaems

And in case you missed it, last year Max and his friend C.J. Koegel took us on a tour through New York City, while wearing nothing but underwear.

