Max Emerson's Nude Selfie Is Almost Too Steamy For Instagram
Instinct Staff | November 2, 2017
Max Emerson, you're gonna make us pass out!
Handsome underwear modeling hunk Max Emerson is steaming up our screens with his latest selfie.
He writes:
"Can we talk about how cool the anti-fog mirror is in this #fancy hotel room?"
Back in August, Max and his soldier boyfriend Andres Camilo posed for a very sexy underwear shoot.
And in case you missed it, last year Max and his friend C.J. Koegel took us on a tour through New York City, while wearing nothing but underwear.
Add new comment