Maybelline Signs YouTuber Manny MUA As First Male Spokesperson
Instinct Staff | January 6, 2017
Maybelline has signed on YouTuber/social media influencer MannyMUA (Manny Gutierrez) as part of its "That Boss Life" campaign! He's Maybelline's first male spokesperson and he teams up with fellow influencer Shayla Mitchell for this spot. Watch!
Manny posted on Instagram:
2017 you are off to an AMAZING START OMG! So excited to finally announce that I am part of the @maybelline #bigshotmascara campaign! Honestly I couldn't be more honored thrilled! Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me! I look forward to working together so much more #Maybellinepartner #IworkedwithMaybellineOMG #pinchme #notthathardthough
Congrats, Manny!
(H/T: Towleroad)
