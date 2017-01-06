Maybelline Signs YouTuber Manny MUA As First Male Spokesperson

2017 you are off to an AMAZING START OMG! So excited to finally announce that I am part of the @maybelline #bigshotmascara campaign! Honestly I couldn't be more honored thrilled! Thank you to Maybelline for taking a chance on me! I look forward to working together so much more #Maybellinepartner #IworkedwithMaybellineOMG #pinchme #notthathardthough

A video posted by Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:01pm PST