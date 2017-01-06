Maybelline Signs YouTuber Manny MUA As First Male Spokesperson

Instinct Staff | January 6, 2017

Maybelline has signed on YouTuber/social media influencer MannyMUA (Manny Gutierrez) as part of its "That Boss Life" campaign! He's Maybelline's first male spokesperson and he teams up with fellow influencer Shayla Mitchell for this spot. Watch!

 

Manny posted on Instagram:

Congrats, Manny!

 

(H/T: Towleroad)

My ears hurt
I'm pretty sure that's Sam Smith.

