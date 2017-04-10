McKellen Shares Story Of Closeted Youth & Why It Had To Be.

Random Acts has partnered with Tate to present six films in response to Queer British Art. These provide glimpses into LGBTQ lives through intimate portraits of six individuals. The films use differing styles of storytelling, with each queer filmmaker bringing their own creative approach.

We're happy to share "Ian McKellen On Growing Up Gay And Coming Out"

Scott Chambers gives an emotional performance evoking the feelings of a young Ian McKellen, as the acclaimed actor narrates his account of growing up in a time when there was no possibility of being out as a young gay man.

Queer British Art is on at Tate Britain until 1st October. For more on the exhibit, visit Tate.org.uk