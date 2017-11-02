Mean Girls' Jonathan Bennett Is In Love With TV Host Jaymes Vaughan
Instinct Staff | November 2, 2017
You may know Jonathan Bennett as. Aaron Samuels from Mean Girls, or as host of Food Network's series Cupcake Wars.
And according to reports, he and former Chippendales dancer Jaymes Vaughan, are a couple!
And they look so cute together!
You may know Jaymes as the first openly gay Chippendales dancer. Or perhaps you recognize him from his appearance on season 21 of The Amazing Race!
Currently, the handsome hunk is a host on celebrity and entertainment news show, Celebrity Page.
It had been rumored that Jonathan and Jaymes were a couple for some time.
But now, as you'll see in the following Instagram snaps, the handsome men are going public with their love!
Check out the sweet photos!
