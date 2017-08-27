Meet The Instagram Hottie Latin America is Calling "The Sexiest Teacher in The World"

Credit: Instagram @swimmer_sp

We have a new Instagram hottie for you to check out.

Juan Luis San Nicolás is a math teacher from Spain. And since some are still fighting over whether Pietro Boselli’s workout video had a racist joke in it, we need a new hot teacher to look at.

But, we’re not the only ones who are taking a look at Nicolás and thinking he’s one fine piece of man. His Instagram account has been going so viral that Latin American news sites have been talking about it. They’re calling him “the sexiest teacher in the world.”

You can find out why down below.

