Meet The Winner of Mr Gay Europe 2017

A couple months ago, we showed you a first look at some of the contestants of this year’s Mr Gay Europe. Well, the contest is over and the winner has been chosen.

This year’s Mr Gay Europe is none other than the Mr Gay England himself, Matt Rood.

Matt Rood won the annual competition which picks a winner to represent the gay community. The competition pit delegates from all over the continent such as Mr Gay Bulgaria, Mr Gay Czech Republic, Mr Gay Ireland, and so on.

Contestants went through a series of trials such as a Q&A with judges, a talent portion, an athletic portion, a speech competition, a quiz on LGBTQ history knowledge, and so on.

As for who Matt Rood is, he’s a 37-year-old trainer and dog walker who’s honored to have been given the role of Mr Gay Europe.

If you want to check out more of Matt Rood, look at the pictures down below.

A post shared by Matt Rood (@mrgayeurope_mattrood) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

A post shared by Matt Rood (@mrgayeurope_mattrood) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

A post shared by Matt Rood (@mrgayeurope_mattrood) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

A post shared by Matt Rood (@mrgayeurope_mattrood) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

A post shared by Matt Rood (@mrgayeurope_mattrood) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT