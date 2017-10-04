Megan Mullally Watched Will & Grace Premier With Karen Walker Drag Queen

For the premier of the Will & Grace revival, Megan Mullally and co-creator Max Mutchnick attended a viewing party at world-famous LA bar, The Abbey.

The actress said to the gathered crowd:

“Thank you for your support, it means so much to us. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Adding to the fabulosity of the occasion, Mullally had a Karen Walker drag queen to keep her company.

@meganomullally showed up and hung out with Karen and Rosario drag queens #willandgrace A post shared by Christopher Rudolph (@chrisreindeer) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

L.A. drag queen Gert Crawford, dressed as Mullally's Will & Grace character, was accompanied by her husband, Charles McFadden, who was dressed as Walker's maid, Rosario.

Will the real Karen Walker please hold up your martini #meganmullally #willandgrace #karenwalker #anastasiabeaverhausen #theabbey #rosario @nbcwillandgrace A post shared by Gert Crawford (@gertcrawford) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Fabulous!

what an incredible thrill and honor to be @theabbeyweho tonight with my beloved @maxmutchnick just before the premiere #willandgrace. thank you to the lgbtqia community-- and to all fans everywhere-- for all of your support and heartfelt enthusiasm over the years. we at Will & Grace love you all more than you will ever know @nbcwillandgrace miss you #shellymorrison A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

H/T: New Now Next