Megan Mullally Watched Will & Grace Premier With Karen Walker Drag Queen

Instinct Staff | October 4, 2017

For the premier of the Will & Grace revival, Megan Mullally and co-creator Max Mutchnick attended a viewing party at world-famous LA bar, The Abbey.

 

Best. Night. Ever! Thank you @maxmutchnick & #DavidKohan for bringing back joy and laughter to our homes, and at #TheAbbey! Tonight was magical! Much love @meganomullally @nbcwillandgrace @therealdebramessing @eric_mccormack @seanhayes #MeetMeAtTheAbbey #WillAndGrace #KarenWalker

The actress said to the gathered crowd:

“Thank you for your support, it means so much to us. We couldn’t do it without you.” 

Adding to the fabulosity of the occasion, Mullally had a Karen Walker drag queen to keep her company.

 

@meganomullally showed up and hung out with Karen and Rosario drag queens #willandgrace

L.A. drag queen Gert Crawford, dressed as Mullally's Will & Grace character, was accompanied by her husband, Charles McFadden, who was dressed as Walker's maid, Rosario.

Fabulous!

