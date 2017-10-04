Megan Mullally Watched Will & Grace Premier With Karen Walker Drag Queen
Instinct Staff | October 4, 2017
For the premier of the Will & Grace revival, Megan Mullally and co-creator Max Mutchnick attended a viewing party at world-famous LA bar, The Abbey.
The actress said to the gathered crowd:
“Thank you for your support, it means so much to us. We couldn’t do it without you.”
Adding to the fabulosity of the occasion, Mullally had a Karen Walker drag queen to keep her company.
L.A. drag queen Gert Crawford, dressed as Mullally's Will & Grace character, was accompanied by her husband, Charles McFadden, who was dressed as Walker's maid, Rosario.
Fabulous!
H/T: New Now Next
Add new comment