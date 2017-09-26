Megyn Kelly Asks Will & Grace Fan: 'Did The Show Make You Gay?'

Former Fox News show host Megyn Kelly interviewed the cast of Will & Grace ahead of the show's revival premier, this Thursday. Great fun!

But it was the last few moments of the segment that has caught the internet's attention.

You see, Kelly asked a super fan if the show made him gay.

Speaking to Will & Grace fanatic Russell Turner, Kelly asked:

“Is it true that you became a lawyer, and you became gay...because of Will?”

Turner responded:

“I look at Will Truman, I’m like, ‘He has it made’: lawyer, best apartment in New York City, and gay? Come on, trifecta.”

After presenting him with tickets a future show taping, Kelly tells Turner:

“I don’t know about the lawyer thing, but I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is gonna work out great.”

Watch:

This is how Twitter responded to the segment:

And the award for most cringeworthy talk show debut goes to.. Megyn Kelly for asking a Will & Grace fan if the show is why they "became gay" pic.twitter.com/Ij3LjDpEox — Steven Grossman (@stevengrossman) September 25, 2017

Here is Megyn Kelly telling a gay #WillAndGrace superfan, "I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing's gonna work out great." pic.twitter.com/KyN9kVQ0rK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 25, 2017