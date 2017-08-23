Mel B Hurls Drink At Simon Cowell On 'AGT,' Before Storming Off Set
Instinct Staff | August 23, 2017
For a moment, it felt as though we were watching the Real Housewives...
Former "Spice Girl" Mel B tossed her drink at fellow judge Simon Cowell, before proceeding to dash of the set of America's Got Talent.
As you'll see in the clip below, Cowell criticizes a contestant's performance by comparing it to Mel's recently ended marriage.
Watch her response:
To be precise, Cowell compared the ill performance to Mel and her husband's wedding night, saying:
"...lots of anticipation, but no delivery."
H/T: TMZ
