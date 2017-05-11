Melissa McCarthy As 'Spicier' Sean Spicer, Is Returning To SNL

Is it Saturday, yet?

Saturday Night Live has released a teaser clip that promises the return of Melissa McCarthy as an even "spicier" Sean Spicer.

Melissa is going to have a whole lot of material to work with, this week!

From The Washington Post:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer wrapped up his brief interview with Fox Business from the White House grounds late Tuesday night and then disappeared into the shadows, huddling with his staff near a clump of bushes and then behind a tall hedge. To get back to his office, Spicer would have to pass a swarm of reporters wanting to know why President Trump suddenly decided to fire the FBI director.

WaPo continues:

After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the darkness and among the bushes near these sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged. “Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off,” he ordered. “We'll take care of this. ... Can you just turn that light off?”