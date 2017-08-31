Memphis Man Robbed, Injected With Drugs By Men He Met On Grindr

Horrifying!

A Memphis man says he was brutally assaulted, injected with meth, and robbed at gunpoint by two men he men on Grindr.

The event transpired last Thursday, after he invited two men to his apartment.

Shortly after they arrived, things began to fall apart.

WREG3-TV reports:

The victim told police the first man emerged from the bathroom with a gun and told the victim, “Get on your knees and beg for your life!” He also reportedly told the victim, “I’m gonna kill you” and “It’s our job to take out f*cks like you!” He then allegedly told the victim he would instead “slit his throat” because it would be “quieter for the neighbors.”

And that wasn't the worst of it.

Held captive by the two men, the victim said he was forced to lead the assailants to all of his valuables, including televisions, a computer, and a watch.

Afterward, the men injected the victim with meth, which according to reports, "caused him to drift in and out of consciousness."

And yet the nightmare would continue...

Accoridng to the victim, the men then took him to a nearby store, where they coerced him into purchasing $3,900 worth of clothing.

Afterward, the men discarded the victim on the side of the road, and drove off in his Cadillac.

And yet, after all that, the assailants would still return to the scene of the crime.

Since both men had keys to the victim's apartment, they would return several more times to steal other valuables.